In April 2021, Manhattan hotel occupancy rates jumped by 35.7 percentage points over April 2020, a sign people are traveling more compared to when the pandemic paused events last spring.
STR, a hospitality data and analytics company that compiles city hotel occupancy data, said occupancy in April 2021 was 55.9%, up from the 20.2% rate recorded in April 2020, a month into the coronavirus outbreak. April is the latest month with data available.
For the year 2021 through April, the city recorded hotel occupancy at 44.9%, up 2.3 percentage points from the rate recorded through April 2020, which was 42.6%.
The average daily rate through April 2021 was down slightly at $87.06, a decrease of $2.41 or 2.7%. The average daily rate through April 2020 was $89.47.
The city’s hotel room numbers are down about 70 after owners of the Hampton Inn, 501 East Poyntz Ave., decided to permanently close the hotel after a January fire caused about $5 million in damage. Manhattan’s inventory dropped to 1,167.
Revenue per room through April 2021 was up at $39.09, an increase of 2.5%. Revenue per room through April 2020 was $38.10.
Overall hotel revenue increased by about $117,180 through April 2021. Through April 2020, the overall revenue collected was $5.4 million. The overall revenue was $5.5 million through April 2021. That is an increase of 2.15%.
Furniture Amnesty Day
Furniture Amnesty Day allows people to pick up donated furniture for free.
People can pick up used furniture or donate furniture they no longer use from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 at City Park.
Sign up for people to pick up furniture will begin at 8 a.m. at City Park on the day of the event. You will be able to choose a time slot between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick out your furniture.
Any furniture left after 4 p.m. is open to the general public.
Those who wish to donate furniture can sign up online or call City Hall at 785-587-2404.
City crews will haul up to five items that Friday to City Park. People can also take their furniture to City Park if they do not sign up. Furniture accepted includes end tables, kitchen tables, lamps and sofas/couches, among others. The city will not accept appliances.
People can sign up online to volunteer at the event.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved these board appointments at its Tuesday legislative session:
- Brian Hardeman, 1822 Laramie St., was reappointed to a three-year at-large term on the airport advisory board. Hardeman’s term started immediately and ends June 26, 2024.
- Bradley Harrison, 617 Houston St., to a three-year at-large term on the airport advisory board, which began immediately. It expires June 26, 2024.
- Karen Hibbard, 501 Poyntz Ave., to a three-year chamber term on the airport advisory board. It started immediately and ends June 26, 2024.
- Thaniel Monaco, 508 Applewood Drive, was reappointed to a three-year engineer term on the code appeals board. The term began immediately. It ends May 31, 2024.
- Julian Jones, 410 N. 4th St. Apt No. 15, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Jerry Sextro on the human rights and services board. The term started immediately and expires March 9, 2023.
- Eric Higgins, 3316 Woods Dr., was reappointed to a three-year term on the municipal audit committee. The term started immediately and expires March 31, 2024.
- Melinda Pickering, 1724 Little Kitten Ave., was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Javelle Rhone on the social services advisory board. Pickering’s term started immediately and ends June 30, 2023.
- Vincent Tracey, 304 Knoxberry Drive, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Rasheen Chatmon on the social services advisory board. The term began immediately. It expires June 30, 2023.