Manhattan hotel occupancy rates dropped 21.7 percentage points through October 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019, continuing the trend of less people traveling and staying in hotels because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Hotel occupancy through October was 42.6%, down from the 64.3% occupancy rate through October 2019, according to Smith Travel Research.
October is the latest month with data available. This average daily rate through October 2020 was $88.03, $12.99 lower than in 2019. The average daily rate through October 2019 was $101.02.
Revenue per room through October 2020 also was lower at $37.50, down $27.45 or a decrease of 42.2%. Revenue per room through October 2019 was $64.95.
Overall revenue was down about $10.7 million through October 2020.
Through October 2019, the overall revenue was $24.4 million. Through October 2020, the revenue collected was $13.7 million.
Flint Hills Discovery Center organizing quarter exchange
People can exchange their old quarters for a new Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, while supplies last.
The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is north of Strong City, about 55 miles south of Manhattan. It covers approximately 11,000 acres of the Flint Hills region.
City to reorganize in first legislative meeting of 2021
City manager Ron Fehr said the Manhattan City Commission will select the new mayor and mayor pro tem at its next meeting on Jan. 5.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. If tradition repeats itself, mayor pro tem Wynn Butler will step into the mayor position.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved board appointments at its Dec. 15 meeting:
- David Sauter, 1912 Stratton Circle, was reappointed to a three-year term on the Aggieville Business improvement district advisory board. Sauter’s term starts Jan. 1 and expires Dec. 31, 2023.
- Joseph Edmunds, 360 Zeandale Road, was reappointed to a three-year Riley County recommended-term on the bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee. The term begins now and ends Oct. 31, 2023.
- Carol Sevin, 1030 Pierre St., was reappointed to a three-year Kansas State University recommended-term on the bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee. Sevin’s term begins immediately and expires Oct. 31, 2023.
- Mike Roediger, 1419 Beechwood Terrace, was recommended to continue serving on the Riley County park board as the city’s appointment.
- Adam Simpson, 1001 Bluemont Ave. Apt. 2, was appointed to a three-year term on the social services advisory board. Simpson’s term starts now and ends June 30, 2023.