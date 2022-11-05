Manhattan City Commission has approved a resolution of support for Kansas Riverfront master plan development.
The commission on Oct. 18 unanimously approved support for fundraising efforts by Riverfront MHK to develop a master plan for the waterfront area along the Kansas River.
The Riley County Commission adopted a similar resolution on Monday. Both resolutions stated no government funds would be used for the project.
This action was the culmination of a process that began July 21 when Phil and Tracey Anderson with the Riverfront MHK group made a presentation at a joint city-county meeting about their plan to raise funds to develop a master plan for the Kansas Riverfront near downtown Manhattan.
The Riverfront MHK executive committee received a proposal from the consulting firm Agency Landscape + Planning to conduct a 10-month study leading to a finalized master plan.
City and county officials then appointed representatives to meet with Riverfront MHK and review the proposal. A nine-person committee that included three city representatives — commissioner Wynn Butler, city manager Ron Fehr, and community development director Stephanie Peterson — met twice to review and discuss the proposal.
The city’s resolution of support expresses a willingness to allow Riverfront MHK to proceed with fundraising and then contracting with Agency Landscape + Planning to develop a master plan with substantial community and stakeholder input.
“The resolution the city commission passed was primarily supporting the development of a master plan for the riverfront, which could include some of these items,” said City Manager Ron Fehr.
Appointments
The commission Tuesday approved the following board appointments:
Annie Cook reappointed to a three-year at-large term on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. The term began immediately and will expire Oct. 31, 2025.
Cory Moorberg to a three-year at-large term on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. The term began immediately and will expire Oct. 31, 2025.