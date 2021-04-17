People will be able to access free Wi-Fi in Aggieville soon.
WTC Communications, a phone and internet company, hopes to get the Wi-Fi operational by the end of April. The company, based in Wamego with an office in Manhattan, announced Thursday its intention to bring the service to the district.
Jeff Wick, general manager of WTC, said the company offers its free service in other communities it serves.
“We are excited to be able to bring this service to the students and visitors,” he said.
Kimball Avenue
construction
City project coordinator Ken Hays wants to remind the public to slow down while driving through construction zones in the city.
“Take your time through traffic zones,” Hays said.
Hays spoke to the media Thursday afternoon about construction at Kimball Avenue. Hays expects completion of the road, in west Manhattan near Candlewood Drive, by October.
Crews are working on reconstructing pavement, improving underground utilities and removing the ditch near the road for safety reasons, officials said.
Veteran bricks
Manhattan and Riley County residents can add veteran names to bricks at the Riley County Armed Forces Memorial.
The deadline is May 7. The cost is $75 for three lines with up to 14 characters or spaces per line, officials said. People can submit an order for a brick at the Riley County Clerk office building, 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan. Officials add names to the memorial near the courthouse on Memorial Day and Veterans Day each year.
Friday vaccine
clinic change
Despite the Riley County Health Department changing the vaccine clinic location on Friday, county spokeswoman Alice Massimi said future clinics would return to Pottorf Hall.
The health department held Friday’s clinic at the Wefald Pavilion at City Park because of Saturday’s inaugural Aggieville Showdown.