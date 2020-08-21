Biscuit sandwiches are the newest dish coming to foodies in Manhattan.
The Guilty Biscuit restaurant is opening Monday at 3033 Anderson Ave. in the Village Plaza retail development. The space has been occupied by numerous restaurants in the past including 4 Olives.
Evan Grier is the managing partner of The Guilty Biscuit. Evan and his wife, Andrea, owned Harry’s, which closed in July.
The couple also owns Bourbon and Baker and manages Tallgrass Tap House.
Guilty Biscuit will offer lunch and dinner through carry-out. The restaurant offers biscuit sandwiches, specialty sandwiches and flatbread bruschetta, among other items.
“The restaurant is meant to provide great food at a good price that is an easy option on the west side of town,” Grier said in an email.
College Avenue update
All three entrances to Ascension Via Christi Hospital are opening Monday, officials said Thursday.
In addition, College Avenue will open from the south to the main entrance of the hospital.
Officials said College Avenue from Kimball Avenue to the main entrance at the hospital is closed for construction until October.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved board appointments at its meeting Tuesday:
- Roger Sink, 1600 Sunny Slope Lane, was reappointed to a three-year at-large term on the airport advisory board. The term starts now and ends June 26, 2023.
- Jordan Cousland, 525 N. Manhattan Ave. #3, to a three-year at-Large pilot term on the airport advisory board. Cousland’s term starts now and expires June 26, 2023.
- Marcus Kidd, 1104 Newfoundland Drive, was reappointed to a two-year adult term on the joint corrections advisory board. His term starts now and expires June 30, 2022.
- Linda Teener, 1900 Judson St., was reappointed to a two-year adult term on the joint corrections advisory board. Her term starts now and ends June 30, 2022.