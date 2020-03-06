The city’s sales tax revenue is up 3.2% in February compared to February 2019.
The city had $1.06 million in sales tax revenue, which is up from the $1.02 million collected in February 2019, according to the February sales tax report from the state.
That is an increase of $33,153. This report reflects December sales.
Through the first two months of 2020, sales tax revenue is $2.02 million. That is down from the $2.04 million collected in the first two months of 2019. That is a decrease of about 0.7% or $15,976.
Community flood
conference
The city of Manhattan is hosting a free flood conference March 21. The event, which lasts from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, will feature presentations from officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Kansas Division of Water Resources and Army Corp of Engineers, among others. People must register online by March 13, according to the city.
Natural burials
People can now conduct natural burials in Sunrise Cemetery.
The Manhattan City Commission approved this measure earlier this week.
A natural burial does not have a headstone or identifying markers other than steel number plates and pins, according to a city memo. The spaces have native grasses. People can be buried in urns or coffins made of biodegradable or natural materials.
Commissioner Wynn Butler showed interest in furthering this initiative back in 2014. This initiative has no fiscal impact on the city.
Proclamations
The Manhattan City Commission is recognizing Sunday as International Women’s Day. March is also National Women’s History Month.
The Manhattan branch of the American Association of University Women is celebrating International Women’s Day on Monday with a dinner and event at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at the Campus. It is free and open to the public.
The commission also recognized the month of March as March for Meals month. This brings awareness to combating hunger and isolation for older Kansans.
Off week
The Manhattan City Commission won’t meet Tuesday. The commission meets again at 7 p.m. March 17.