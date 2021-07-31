Although the hue fits in perfectly for the home of Kansas State University, Evergy will change city street lights emitting a purple color over the next four to six months.
Evergy found 6,000 defective LED lights around Kansas in Manhattan and other cities like Junction City, Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Wichita and Marysville, officials said.
“Customers don’t have anything to worry (about),” said Evergy spokesman Andrew Baker.
Baker said the manufacturer, which Evergy declined to name, has taken full responsibility for the light errors.
A defect in the lights caused the purple hue, officials said. Crews replaced street lights two years ago, and those lights are now failing, Baker said.
“There’s a subcomponent in the light fixture that’s prematurely failing that’s changing the light,” Baker said. “It’s not intentional; they are just failing prematurely.”
Baker said other states are experiencing similar issues with street lights.
More than 15 people replied to a tweet from the city earlier this month, encouraging Manhattan to keep the purple lights. City staffers urged residents to “enjoy the purple while it lasts.”
There is a chance more lights could emit a purple hue in the future.
“There is that possibility of another wave,” Baker said.
Reappointments
At their July 20 meeting, Manhattan city commissioners approved the following reappointments:
- Adrian Self, 2000 Rehfeld Drive, to a a three-year Kansas State University term on the Food and Farm Council. The term starts Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31, 2024.
- Kirsten Spear, 216 Hunter Drive, to a three-year Chamber of Commerce term on the Food and Farm Council. It begins Sept. 1 and expires Aug. 31, 2024.