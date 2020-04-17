Manhattan city officials confirmed earlier this week the coronavirus outbreak has not halted construction on the new Marriott hotel going in at 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue and the new Douglass Recreation Center.
The new hotel is a private development, and The Law Company based in Wichita is the general contractor. Trinium is the general contractor for the Douglass Recreation Center.
The new Douglass Recreation Center will go in at 10th Street and Fort Riley Boulevard. The current one is at 900 Yuma Street.
The new community recreation centers and additions at Anthony Middle School and Eisenhower Middle School are “making progress daily,” said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager.
Hayes Drive
Goodcents closed
The Goodcents subs restaurant at 900 Hayes Drive has closed because of effects from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We absolutely loved serving the people of Manhattan over the years, and look forward to continuing operation at our Aggieville location,” said franchisee Jim Jacobs. “Unfortunately, the financial realities in these challenging times were too much to overcome for the location on Hayes Drive.”
The last day of service was Thursday. Goodcents operated in that location since April 2014.
The Goodcents restaurant in Aggieville, at 1317 Anderson Ave., is still open for business.
Goodcents, which started in Lenexa, is based in DeSoto.
Hotel occupancy
Hotel occupancy in Manhattan dropped about 1.3% in January compared to January 2019.
Occupancy through the month of January was 51.1%, or 0.7 percentage points lower than 51.8% in 2019, according to Smith Travel Research.
January is the latest month with available hotel occupancy data.
The average daily rate was $87.97, $2.06 lower than in January 2019. The average daily rate in 2019 was $90.04.
Revenue per available room was $44.98, down $1.27 or about 3.6% from $46.65 in January 2019.
Overall revenue was about $1.72 million, down from about $1.78 million in January 2019. That is a decrease of $63,959 or about 3.6%.
Spring clean-up data
Crews loaded 180 truckloads of bags and 452 truckloads of brush over 11 days during the city’s annual spring cleanup, officials announced earlier this week. That’s the most collected in the past 10 years, according to officials.
The average is just over 100 loads of bags over the past 10 years. The average of brush truckloads is close to 300.
Crews in 2019 removed just over 100 truckloads of bags and about 270 truckloads of brush.