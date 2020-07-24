The Community House renovation project is expected to wrap up by spring 2021.
“Most of the early demo has been completed, asbestos mitigation has started and some of the initial framing and bracing is underway,” said Tyler Holloman, a project partner, in a Thursday email to The Mercury.
Holloman’s company, Frontier Property Management, is serving as the building’s property manager upon completion. Officials said the project is coming along nicely.
“It’s exciting to see so much progress happening, and we are looking forward to sharing more as construction progresses,” Holloman said.
BHS Construction is doing the construction work, Holloman said. Plans for the building, built in 1917, involve turning the space into offices and residences, including lofts. Anderson Knight is the design team.
“We’ve taken care to ensure historical features will be saved to preserve the integrity of the building and the rebuild is well underway,” Holloman said.
Pre-leasing is expected to begin in January, Holloman said.
Ben Burton of Switchgrass Development purchased the property for $1 from the city earlier this year, and he agreed to keeping the property on national and state registers of historic places.
The Manhattan City Commission agreed to the sale after city administrators said the city would have to spend at least $2 million to renovate the building.
The budget for the project is around $3 million, officials said.
Businesses coming
to Aggieville
An Italian restaurant in Salina is expanding to Manhattan.
Nico’s Little Italy, a sister restaurant of Martinelli’s Little Italy of Salina, is coming to Aggieville, 1101 Moro St.
“I tseems like a risky time to start something, but at the same time, we believe in what we’re doing,” said Nicolette Unruh, managing partner and general manager.
Unruh said the opening date for the restaurant is not set yet.
“We’re keeping that pretty fluid right now,” she said.
Two other businesses are coming to the Aggieville district.
Globe Indian Cuisine, an Indian restaurant in Topeka, is expanding to Manhattan, the restaurant confirmed to The Mercury. It will be at 712 N. Manhattan Ave.
Globe Indian Cuisine plans to open by the first week of August.
J Green Dog Studio, a dog grooming business, is moving locations from 3221 Claflin Road to 1122 Laramie.
J Green Dog Studio is planning to open Sept. 1 or sooner.
Potato pick-up
Fifty thousand potatoes will be given away Saturday.
Food Rescue US, a national organization that aims to prevent hunger, received the potatoes from Farm Link, an organization created by college students to help alleviate effects from the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is coordinated by the Manhattan Soup Kitchen and University Christian Church. There will be two locations: one at the church lot, at 2800 Claflin Road, and the Kansas State University Recreation parking lot, which is Lot C1, at 1831 Olympic St.
People should come to the event in their cars. Volunteers will put the potatoes in the backseat or trunk with no contact.
Parks and
recreation month
The city of Manhattan is recognizing July as parks and recreation month.
The Manhattan City Commission announced this proclamation at its Tuesday meeting.
“We haven’t been able to enjoy the complete extent of parks and recreation programs this summer,” said mayor Usha Reddi. “But there is quite a bit of stuff going on and even currently as we speak, so please take advantage of what we do have going on and enjoy the weather out there.”