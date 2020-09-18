Because of the coronavirus pandemic and its spread, city officials are unsure if annual holiday events such as the Mayor’s Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade will go on this year.
“It’s all going to be based on where we are as get closer to those times,” said Ron Fehr, city manager. “And so the planning for those can move forward, just under the understanding we won’t know where we’ll be as disease spread in the community at those times that may lead to the health director rescinding those permits like they did for the (Kansas State University) sororities and the fraternities in September.”
The city commission has the authority to revoke event permits. Commissioners rescinded a permit for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
Commissioner Wynn Butler brought up the topic during Tuesday’s briefing session and expressed his support for the Christmas parade on a smaller scale. He said there was some confusion among officials whether the parade was happening and wanted to clarify.
“We don’t need to put a damper on Christmas. I mean, let’s get going here,” Butler said.
Butler responded to Fehr’s comments, stating he didn’t have a problem with that explanation, but wanted to move forward.
“I just think that if we wait, we’re not going to get this off the ground,” Butler said.
Mayor Usha Reddi agreed with Fehr and wondered about crowd sizes with the coronavirus outbreak.
“I don’t know if the parade’s going to happen or not,” Reddi said.
She said the event is mostly about food collection for the Flint Hills Breadbasket, not the parade.
The status of SPOOKtacular, Sunset Zoo’s annual Halloween event, is uncertain as well.
“I don’t think they’ve decided yet,” Fehr said.
Zoo director Scott Shoemaker told The Mercury in August the zoo is looking at modifying the event, but the zoo may have to cancel it, depending on the circumstances surrounding the virus.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said the Westloop area may plan a Halloween event this year.
Hotel occupancy
Manhattan hotel occupancy rates dropped about 23.1 percentage points through July 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019. This drop is because of fewer people traveling and staying in hotels because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hotel occupancy through July was 40.6%, or 23.1 percentage point lower than the 63.7% occupancy rate through July 2019, according to Smith Travel Research.
July is the latest month with data available. The average daily rate through July 2020 was $86.69, $11.37 lower than in 2019. The average daily rate through July 2020 was $98.06.
Revenue per room through July 2020 was also lower at $35.17, down $27.31 or a decrease of 43.7%.
Overall revenue was down $7.5 million through July 2020. Through July 2019, the overall revenue was $16.3 million. Through July 2020, the revenue collected was $8.8 million.
2020 Census
deadline
approaching
To be counted in the 2020 Census, people must respond by Sept. 30, which is the when census data collection ends.
As of Sept 1, Kansas has a response rate of 91.5%. To fill out the census, people can go online to 2020census.gov, call (844) 330-2020 or by mailing the census form that was sent to one’s home.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved board appointments at its meeting Tuesday:
- Brian Hardeman, 1822 Laramie St., was appointed to fill the unexpired active pilot term of Robert Boyd Jr. on the airport advisory board. The term start starts now and ends June 26, 2021.
- Durga Jambunathan, 1620 McCain Lane, was appointed to a one-year student term on the city/university special projects fund committee. The term starts and now and expires June 30, 2021.
- Ed Klimek, 2928 Gary Ave., was reappointed to a three-year term on the partner city advisory committee. Klimek’s term starts now and expires Aug. 31, 2023.
- Melissa Richards, 8601 Eagles Landing Drive, was reappointed to a three-year term on the social services advisory board. Richards’ term begins now and ends June 30, 2023.
Judy Burgess, 801 Pebblebrook Circle No. 7, was reappointed to a three-year term on the special alcohol funds advisory committee.