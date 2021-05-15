Manhattan sales in February 2021 decreased by 8.9% compared to February 2020.
City manager Ron Fehr said people spent more in February 2020, right before the start of the pandemic.
“Recovery is slowly moving forward from pre-pandemic levels,” Fehr said.
The city recorded $9.4 million in sales in February 2020. In February 2021, sales went down to $8.6 million. That’s a decrease of about $800,000.
These numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the same in all parts of Manhattan.)
Online sales continue to help keep the city afloat in sales tax. Fehr said the city collected $361,008 in online sales this February, up from the $195,499 in sales recorded last February. That’s an increase of $165,509 or 84%.
The city government brought in $771,238 in sales tax revenue from February sales, which was down from the $847,223 collected last year. That’s a decrease of $75,985.
This information comes from an April sales tax report from the state that reflects February sales.
Arts in the Park schedule
Manhattan Parks and Recreation is hosting nine Arts in the Park events this summer.
Concerts begin at 8 p.m. at the Larry Norvell Band Shell every Friday in June and July. Last year, the city canceled the events because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Brass band Brothers of Brass will kick off the concert series June 4. The June 11 event will feature country band Derek Calvin & the All Nighters.
Jazz musicians Julian Vaughn and JahVelle Rhone will perform in a Juneteenth Celebration on June 18.
The Departure Band Topeka, which plays classic rock music, will perform on June 25.
Comedy musician Michael Kent will perform July 2. D and Chi band, which plays pop, rock and hip hop music, will play July 9.
Folk singer Elexa Dawson will sing July 16. Rock band Box Turtles will perform July 23. The KC Improv Company rounds out the series July 30.
Airport traffic up
Passenger boardings at Manhattan Regional Airport increased by 785% from April 2020 to 2021, a sure sign that flight traffic is picking up as people feel more comfortable traveling.
In April 2021, the airport saw 2,488 enplanements, an increase of 2,207 from April 2020.
The airport reported that 281 people boarded a plane at the terminal in April 2020, the first full month of the coronavirus pandemic. Airport traffic slowed last spring as people stayed home because of government shutdowns.
In 2020, there were 14,731 enplanements. The airport has 8,809 so far in 2021.