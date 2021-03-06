During the peak of the holiday shopping season in December, sales were down by 4.2% compared to December 2019 in Manhattan.
City manager Ron Fehr said the combination of K-State students being gone all of December and less money spent among consumers because of uncertainty around the pandemic contributed to this decrease.
“Overall, although we were down compared to last year, we were up slightly compared to what we budgeted for sales tax revenue and a little ahead of what we budgeted for the year so far,” Fehr said.
Sales went down from $11.8 million in December 2019 to $11.3 million in December 2020, a decrease of $497,832.40.
Those numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the same in all parts of Manhattan.)
This information comes from a February sales tax report from the state that reflects December sales.
This February, the city brought in $1.01 million in sales tax revenue, which is down from the $1.06 million collected in February 2020. That’s a decrease of $44,556.
City set to finish MLK Jr. Drive signs installation
Crews will install the final street sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Monday on the K-State campus.
The new sign will go in at the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
In January, Manhattan city commissioners unanimously approved renaming 17th Street, which runs from Fort Riley Boulevard to Claflin Road, in honor of the civil rights activist.
Hotel occupancy rates down in 2020
The hotel occupancy rate for Manhattan in 2020 was 20.2 percentage points lower than the rate in 2019, according to data compiled from Smith Travel Research.
The coronavirus pandemic, which began last March, has discouraged people from traveling and staying in hotels.
In 2020, Manhattan recorded a 41.9% occupancy rating in hotels, down from 62.1% recorded in 2019.
The average daily rate in 2020 was $12.96 lower than in 2019. In 2020, the average daily rate was $87.99 while in 2019 it was $100.95.
Revenue per room was down in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, revenue per available room was $36.84, or $25.86 lower than 2019’s revenue per room available at $62.70. This is a decrease of 41.4%.
Overall revenue was $16.2 million in 2020, down from the $28.3 million collected in 2019, a decrease of about $12 million or 42%.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved these board appointments Tuesday:
- Dana Vanlandingham, 3900 Snowy Reach, to a three-year term on the human rights and services board. The term begins Wednesday and ends March 9, 2024.
- Elizabeth Krieger, 720 Fret Drive, to fill the unexpired term of Sarah Barrett on the social services advisory board. Krieger’s term started immediately and will expire June 30, 2024.