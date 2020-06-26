The city of Manhattan is getting the full picture of the financial effects from the coronavirus outbreak as the city’s April sales were down 11.9% compared to April 2019.
The city had $869,124,022 in retail sales in April based on the June report, which reflects April sales. That is down from the $987,196,648 collected during the same time period last year. That is a decrease of $118,072,626.
Those numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue information and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the uniform rate in all parts of Manhattan, however.)
The city released the June sales tax report earlier this week.
The city collected $105,675 less in sales tax revenue in June compared to June 2019. This June, the city brought in $777,866, which is down from the $883,541 collected during June 2019.
Hotel occupancy rates
Another area affected by the coronavirus outbreak is hotels as the occupancy rates at Manhattan hotels dropped about 20 percentage points through April 2020 when compared to the same time period last year. Hotel occupancy through April 2020 was 43.6%, or 19.6 percentage points lower than the 62.2% occupancy rate through April 2019, according to Smith Travel Research.
April is the latest month with data.
The average daily rate was $89.47, $6.58 lower than in 2019. The average daily rate through April 2019 was $96.05.
Revenue per room was also lower at $38.10, down $21.60 or 6.8%.
Overall revenue was $5.4 million, which was a decrease of $3.4 million, or 38%. That is down from the $8.8 million collected through April 2019.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved the following board appointment during an earlier June legislative meeting:
- Bonnie Templeton, 3020 Honeydew Lane, was appointed fill the unexpired Fort Riley term of Scot Bird on the airport advisory board, which starts immediately. The expiration date is June 26, 2021
- Mark Bachamp, 4292 South Dam Road, was reappointed to a three-year term on the Housing Appeals board, which begins July 1, and expires June 30, 2023.
- Jeff Connell, 223 Fordham Road, was reappointed to a three-year term on the Housing Appeals board, which starts July 1, and ends June 30, 2023.
- William Muir, 2040 Shirley Lane, to a three-year term on the Housing Appeals board, which starts July 1, and expires June 30, 2023.
- Phil Anderson, 1719 Fairchild Avenue, to a four-year term on the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, which begins immediately, and expires March 3, 2024.
- Janis Galitzer, 1504 Hulboldt Street, to a four-year term on the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, which begins now, and ends March 3, 2024.
- Jamie Sheik, 440 Westview Drive, to a four-year term on the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, which begins immediately, and expires March 3, 2024.
- Ed Klimek, 2928 Gary Avenue, to a four-year term on the Parks and Recreation advisory board, which starts July 1, and expires June 30, 2024.