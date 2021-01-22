A committee meant to help shape the city government’s strategic plan is forming.
City commissioners earlier this week approved the creation of a “strategic plan community project committee,” which will provide feedback on the city’s strategic plan; this plan will lay out goals and community priorities for Manhattan.
The city received 56 applicants and appointed 35 to make it a manageable group, said Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager.
The city aims to add about three members representing Latino/Hispanic, Native American and Asian populations, according to the city memo.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl asked how the city selected the committee members. He suggested adding a business owner and someone from an organization such as the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce.
Some people weren’t selected because they can participate in other ways, such as through another committee and through outreach positions, Wasinger said. The city will make sure to include other stakeholders and chamber staff, Wasinger said.
“Keeping them involved is going to be key,” Wasinger said.
Hatesohl said he was glad the city was finding a way to include the other people.
Earlier this month, city commissioners approved an agreement with Planning NEXT, of Columbus, Ohio, to create the strategic plan. Planning NEXT will meet with this local committee through this process of forming the strategic plan.
The cost for this plan will not exceed $125,000.
Commissioner Usha Reddi and Aaron Estabrook were a part of the group that decided the committee members.
Members of the committee include:
- Anne Higley, Manhattan Public Library circulation assistant
- Ben Burton, SMH Consultants real estate professional
- Bo Harris, HCI Hospitality general manager
- Brett Seidl, KSU Foundation senior director of development
- Chase Blaha, Chase Life Chiropractic chiropractor
- Cheryl Wiles, State Beauty Supple salesperson
- Daphne McNelly, Flint Hills ATA Bus, executive administrator
- Derek Richards, Alliance Reality owner/broker
- Dominique Saunders, Kansas Department of Health and Environment program manager
- Dustin Duntz, USD 383 high school counselor
- Fanny Fang, Mama Fang’s Asian Market chief people officer and former Riley County Commission candidate
- Felicia Jefferson, Wingstop shift leader
- Greg Doering, Kansas Farm Bureau writer and photographer
- Jack Platt, USD 383 assistant director of facilities and maintenance
- Janae McKinney, Kansas Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers and Collegiate Programs coordinator
- Jeff Ebeck, K-State Office of Recruitment and Admissions ambassador
- Jessica Elmore, KSU Alumni Association assistant director of diversity programs
- Joshua Brewer, Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity executive director
- Kaleb James, 513 senior business analyst
- Kara Titus, Kansas Gas Service community relations manager
- Karen Hummel, retired
- Lacy Folsom, 3Rivers personal care attendant
- Lee Modesitt, Kansas Insurance Department director of government affairs and communications
- Linda Teener, UFM Community Learning Center executive director
- Maureen Sheahan, Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory microbiologist
- Micky Jensen, retired art teacher from USD 383
- Myron Kryschtal, retired colonel of U.S. Army
- Nick Whitney, Anderson Knight Architects architect
- Patricia Satterlee, Kansas Department of Health Care Finance
- Phil Mattox, retired brigadier general of U.S. Army and former Riley County Commission candidate
- Rebecca Klingler, Pediatric Associates of Manhattan physician
- Samuel Leyba, Caffey Johnson ingles paralegal
- Sara Haggard, K-State student
- Stacia Mendoza, K-State student
- Thomas Lane, vice president for student life/dean of students at K-State
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission also approved these board appointments Tuesday:
- Susan Rensing, 441 Edgerton Ave., was reappointed to a three-year resident term on the Flint Hills Discovery Center advisory board. The term starts now and ends Dec. 31, 2023.
- Rose Bacon, Council Grove, was appointed to a three-year non-resident term on the Flint Hills Discovery Center advisory board. Her term starts immediately and expires Dec. 31, 2023.