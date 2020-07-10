The rest of the Manhattan City Commission meetings in July will be held digitally on Zoom. City manager Ron Fehr informed The Mercury on Thursday about this information.
Some commissioners, including Linda Morse, said at Tuesday’s meeting that they were not fully ready to return to in-person meetings. Commissioner Wynn Butler advocated for a return to in-person meetings sooner, so that the public can provide in-person public comment. The commission Tuesday approved streamlining its operations until Aug. 4. The city was originally going to return to in-person meetings in July.
Also on Tuesday, Manhattan city commissioners approved executing an application asking the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) for $354,112.50 in coronavirus funding to be distributed to the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc. and the local crisis center, among other entities.
The money is coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). The commission approved this item through the consent agenda at its meeting.
Riley County is set to receive almost $15 million from the federal government to help during the coronavirus outbreak, with some of the money going to cities and other entities.
The state collected $1.25 billion from the federal government to distribute to Kansas counties.
Imperial Garden Express reopens
A Chinese restaurant has reopened in Manhattan.
Imperial Garden Express, at 421 Tuttle Creek Boulevard, announced its soft opening on social media last week.
The restaurant reopened July 5 with a limited menu, but plans to expand to its full menu soon.
Imperial Garden Express originally closed in May because of financial impacts stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Other restaurants have closed because of financial impacts from the pandemic, notably Harry’s.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved the following board appointment during its meeting Tuesday:
- Josh McCowan, 1800 College Ave., was reappointed to a three-year term on the airport advisory board, recommended by Kansas State University, which begins now. It expires June 26, 2023.
- Mike Dillon, 2823 Illinois Lane, was reappointed to a two-year citizen at-large term on the city/university special projects fund committee. The term starts now and ends June 30, 2022.
- Bethany Pingel, 2510 Butterfield Court, was appointed to fill the unexpired preservation-related term of Renee Erickson on the historic resources board. Her appointment starts now and expires April 30, 2021.
- JahVelle Rhone, 2417 Walden Lane, was appointed to a three-year term on the social services advisory board. His term starts now and ends June 30, 2023.
- Jessica Elmore, 425 Pierre St., was appointed to a three-year term on the social services advisory board. The term starts now and expires June 30, 2023.
- Kariga Pratt, 401 Ledgestone Ridge Court, was appointed to a three-year term on the special alcohol funds advisory committee. The term starts immediately and ends June 30, 2023.