The Manhattan City Commission recognized Jan. 16-18 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration and day of service.
The commission made this proclamation at its Tuesday meeting.
The Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee organizes events every year in honor of the civil rights activist. Events include the MLK Jr. Community Celebration at 4 p.m. Jan. 16. It will be an online event on Facebook. An online prayer breakfast is planned for 8 a.m. Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Event information is online at mhk-mlk.org.
Recovery Task Force changes meeting schedule
The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet monthly in 2021 instead of twice a month.
Assistant city manager Dennis Marstall said the next meeting will be Jan. 14. Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs will speak about vaccinations, Marstall said.
“We can always adjust our meeting frequency, but the co-chairs thought once a month would be sufficient in the new year as we head into more conversation about community-wide vaccination,” Marstall told The Mercury earlier this week.
Task force co-chairs are Ascension Via Christi president Bob Copple and Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer Jason Smith.
Discovery center
to host new exhibit
The Flint Hills Discovery Center will welcome later this month a new temporary exhibit called Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action, which invites people to get active.
The exhibit, in both English and Spanish, is opening Jan. 16 and runs through May 2.
It offers activities kids and families can do together to build strength, coordination balance and endurance. Developers worked to make the exhibit activities accessible to visitors with varying physical abilities and developmental needs.
Minnesota Children’s Museum created this exhibit with funding from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation and local sponsor Ascension Via Christi.