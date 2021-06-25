The Manhattan city government is waiting for additional information from Casey’s General Store before issuing a building permit.
After getting these details, the city will give Casey’s the permit, said Ryan Courtright, the city government’s assistant chief of risk reduction.
There is no specific time frame for when the new gas station and convenience store will open at Third Street and Fort Riley Boulevard, Courtright said. The city issued a demolition permit for the site with crews tearing down the former gas station building this week.
Courtright told The Mercury on Wednesday the city government has not received an application for another Casey’s location. There was speculation about a second Casey’s store opening in Manhattan earlier this spring.
Diversity task force
Halfway through the yearlong city government’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force meetings, co-chair Corey Williamson said he thinks the group is making great progress.
“I think it’s been great to provide some focus on our various individual topic areas,” said Williamson, who is the executive director of the K-State Union.
The task force has created subcommittees including individual and family support, economic opportunity, public safety, livability and health and wellness. Each subcommittee met during Thursday’s task force meeting.
Williamson said during the next three meetings, the entire group will come back together, and each subcommittee will give presentations.
This task force’s goals are to address the needs of minorities and marginalized populations. Ultimately, the task force will bring recommendations to Manhattan city commissioners.