This year’s Brew 2 Shoe event raised $2,000 for community charities.
“I was pretty happy with that considering attendance was down so much,” said Ben Sigle of the Manhattan Running Company.
Brew 2 Shoe, in its 12th year, drew 300 people to the event this year.
That is down 150 from 2019’s event, Sigle said.
Sigle said the $2,000 was split among the following organizations:
- Special Olympics
- Manhattan Area Teachers
- Kiwanis
- Thrive
- CHIEF Volleyball
- Pilot Club
Sigle said the amount of money distributed to each charity was based on how many volunteers each organization provided.
Brew 2 Shoe, held Aug. 1, offered a 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run for participants. Midwest Dream Car Collection sponsored the event, according to the Brew 2 Shoe website.
Brew 2 Shoe began back in 2008 as a way to celebrate and acknowledge the anniversaries of Manhattan Running Company and now-closed Tallgrass Brewing Company.
Mr. K’s expanding
A new restaurant is moving into the former Bluestem Grill location at the K-State Office Park.
Mr. K’s Cafe & Bar is opening another restaurant called Rockin K’s at 1880 Kimball Ave. Mr. K’s made the announcement on social media earlier this week. According to one post, the restaurant will likely open in September.
Mr. K’s Cafe & Bar opened in 2010 in Grand Mere Village.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved the following board appointments during its meeting Tuesday:
- Jim Jacobs, Junction City, was appointed to a three-year Junction City recommended term on the airport advisory board. Jacobs’ term starts now and expires June 26, 2023.
- David Procter, 3108 Sams Trail Drive, was reappointed to a three-year Kansas State University term on the food and farm council. The term starts Sept. 1 and expires Aug. 31, 2023.
- Stephanie Smith, 704 Walnut St., was reappointed to a three-year USD 383 term on the food and farm council. Smith’s term begins Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31, 2023.