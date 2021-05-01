People will be able to work out, and play volleyball and other sports at the new recreation center at Anthony Middle School later this month.
The city is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house event May 21 and 22, respectively. The center, at 2501 Browning Ave., will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays during the summer, said Randi Clifford, director of recreation.
“It’s really going to be a neat thing for our community after not having much indoor recreation space for a lot of years,” he said.
During the open house, Clifford said people can sign-up for free memberships to access the center.
Crews began construction on the new recreation center, which is around 45,000 square feet, in March 2020. The center will offer split use for the community and school with two large gyms. One gym is for the public, and the other is for the school. The school’s gym will be available to the public after school hours unless there is an event going on.
Both gyms will have two courts. Each court will have a removable dividing screen between them. The side dedicated to the public includes a three-lane walking and running track up above the court.
The total project cost is $17 million.
Eisenhower Middle School’s recreation center, at 800 Walters Drive, will open sometime in August, Clifford said. The new Douglass Activity Center, at 925 Yuma St., opened in March.
City Hall closure
City Hall will close Monday as crews work on water line repairs.
People can call the customer service department at 785-587-2480 for assistance.
Additionally, staff will work from home, officials said.
Strategic plan
meetings in May
People can attend one of three different meetings to provide feedback about the city’s new CrossroadsMHK strategic plan this month.
The city government is hosting an in-person “Manhappy Hour” event downtown at 4:30-6 p.m. and a BBQ and ice cream social at City Park at 7-9 p.m., both on May 6. Officials is holding a May 10 virtual meeting during the lunch hour.
People can sign-up online at engagemhk.org/crossroads for the virtual event.
This new strategic plan will lay out goals and community priorities for the city government.