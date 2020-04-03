American Airlines has suspended all flights at the Manhattan Regional Airport to and from Chicago until May 1, the airport announced Thursday evening.
All flights to the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago are canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“That, combined with the previous cancellation to Dallas in the afternoon leaves MHK with two daily scheduled flights from April 7 onwards,” the airport said in a Twitter post Thursday.
Flights to and from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport are still happening, but people are encouraged to check with American Airlines on flight statuses.
“Even with scheduled flights everything is subject to change on a daily basis,” the airport said.
The airport reported an 83% reduction in enplanements compared to the same time in 2019.
“For those that continue to travel, your safety and health is a priority for us and airport staff will continue with focused cleaning efforts as our terminal remains open to the traveling public,” the airport said.
March sales tax
The city’s sales tax revenue in March rose 1.81% when compared to March 2019.
The city collected $15,091 more in sales tax revenue in March compared to the same time last year, bringing in a total of $845,580. This reflects revenue distributed from January sales. Last March, the city brought in $830,489.
Through March 2020, the city generated approximately $2.871 million in sales tax, a minimal decrease of 0.03% from the $2.872 million generated during the same time period last year. That is a decrease of approximately $885.
K+STAT consolidation
The two K+STAT Urgent Care Manhattan locations are temporarily consolidating because of the coronavirus pandemic. All operations will be conducted at the west side location at 711 Commons Place.
Spring clean-up
The annual spring clean-up event in Manhattan is still moving along. The last day of collection is April 10.
City crews will pick up items such as yard waste, tree limbs and branches, if the items are property bagged, at 7 a.m. in specific neighborhoods.
People can refer to when crews will be in their neighborhood by looking at the map above.
Generally speaking, crews will pick up in central Manhattan Monday, northwest Manhattan on Tuesday and Wednesday and southwest Manhattan on Thursday and next Friday, April 10.
The bags must be yard waste paper bags. Crews will not pick up plastic bags.
According to a city flyer, “trash and debris must be stacked within 1-3 ft. back of the curb.”