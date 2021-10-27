Liquor stores and retailers will have to wait on any loosening of local rules about alcohol sales.
Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday discussed amending local ordinances to allow the sale of liquor to begin at 9 a.m. Sundays, which is now allowed under state law.
Currently, stores can sell alcohol from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Mayor Wynn Butler and commissioners Mark Hatesohl and Linda Morse — the majority of the commission — said they weren’t in favor of pushing back the time. This was only a discussion item Tuesday, and city administrators said they didn’t plan to bring the proposal back for an official vote.
Hatesohl was on the fence earlier in the evening, but he ultimately sided against the earlier sales.
“Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do something,” Hatesohl said, “and 92 hours (available to purchase alcohol) is plenty of time.”
Butler said the proposal would take three votes to pass and doesn’t believe it will get three votes.
“Anybody out there that wants to change it, you’re gonna have to show up here and convince at least three commissioners that it’s worth the time,” he said.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she was indifferent on whether the time remains or gets pushed back to 9 a.m. “I don’t feel one way or another about it,” she said. “I do think eventually it is going to happen.”
Hy-Vee initially requested that the city amend its Sunday rules to align with the state law. Kansas legislators had amended the Sunday law in May.
City officials sent a survey out to liquor retailers. Only four responded, and it was a 50/50 split for the amending of the law. The Fridge and Nespors Wine and Spirits voted no, Hy-Vee and Library Liquor voted yes.
In other business, the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau gave their third-quarter report.
According to Smith Travel Research, hotels generated $2.6 million in revenue from rooms in September. This is up from $2.45 million in September 2019 and $1.45 million in September 2020.
Through September, hotels have generated $17 million in revenue from rooms in 2021. This is down from $21.36 million through September 2019 and up from $11.9 million through September 2020.
In the third quarter, meetings at the convention center generated an estimated $1.037 million in revenue.
With new sports facilities in Manhattan, more sports organizations are bringing their tournaments and competitions to Manhattan, officials said. Mid America Youth Basketball is hosting tournaments throughout the winter and spring. Heart of America Volleyball will host a tournament along with Missouri Valley District gymnastics hosting a competition in Manhattan.
Reddi said she was pleased to see tournaments and competitions coming to the area after the opening of new recreation centers.
“It’s good to see having gymnastics, basketball, volleyball; that was the intent of it,” she said. “If we get sales tax revenue from that, that will take care of some of the operation costs. … So I’m glad to hear that there’s already some committed dates.”