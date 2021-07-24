The Manhattan City Commission this week approved the appointments of 15 people to a steering committee for a possible aquatics center. The city government received 117 interest forms from people who wanted to serve on the committee. Mayor Wynn Butler asked each commissioner to submit up to six recommendations from the interested citizens group, and he selected three of each commissioners’ recommendations; resulting in the 15 members appointed to the committee.
According to a city memo, the committee will provide input on the concept and schematic design of the indoor pool aquatics center.
The following are the members and why they said they wanted to be on the committe:
1. Ronald Atkinson
1435 Anderson Ave., Apt. 16
After thirteen years of private instructional swimming, as well as an employee of the school district, I think this would be a great opportunity to give back and willing to share input on what this would do for the future of our city, and how it can benefit different programs that’s not affiliated with pools of the University or a local gym company. This would be great for Parks and Rec, also the ability to give people a chance to have swim activities for the elderly, or anyone who may have high risk problems exposed to the sun or heat. I think this will be a good start for me as to getting involved more within the community.
2. John Balman
3111 Harahey Ridge
I have been the catalyst for the MHK Aquatics Group which has brought this initiative back to the forefront after an indoor aquatics center was identified as a priority by the last Quality of Life Survey. I am a swimmer, my children are competitive and leisure swimmers, and my late son Wyatt was an MHS swimmer, Marlin, City Pool life guard and collegiate swimmer, in whose memory I have been motivated to realize an indoor facility for MHK equitably accessible to all.
3. Betty Banner
618 Osage Street
I am a 77 yr. old life long swimmer. I recognize the need for aquatic activities to help maintain quality of life in aging( and for folks with disabilities) and have actively supported the construction of all-year pool for years. I have also long thought it was time that Manhattan stopped depending on KSU services to meet community needs. My children, now in their 40’s swam starting as 1 yr. old’s and still actively swim in their new home communities.
4. Rita Cassida
11204 Briar Lane
I love to swim even though I am not a master swimmer. I like Water Aerobics in the summer and it would be great to continue all year long. We moved to Manhattan during COVID and I planned to swim at the Natatorium. My professional background includes a BS in Mechanical Engineering from KSU and an MS in Engineering Management from KU-Edwards Campus in Overland Park. I worked for the City of Louisburg, Kansas for 12 years and was the Public Works Director/City Engineer. Part of my duties included overseeing the operations and maintenance of the Louisburg Aquatic Center. I currently work as an Education Manager for the American Public Works Association, a non-profit that provides education to public works professionals on a variety of topics including facilities such as pools. We recently had a webinar about splash pads.
5. Jurdene Coleman
4573 Sunflower Slope Drive
I would represent the interest of the school district in having an indoor aquatic center. I also can represent the 25-34 age demographic.
6. Garrett Crane
3004 Pinewood Circle
I work for JE Dunn Construction as a project manager and feel I could bring a construction insight to the project. I have 3 young boys that will hopefully be users of this aquatic center and want to help make it a great space for them to use.
7. Jed Dunham
521 Osage St. Apt. No. 3
I believe the Manhattan community needs a modern, all-season aquatic center if we are to meet our city’s vision for the future. From youth to senior citizens, a full-service aquatic center provides a place for health, learning, growth and recreation and a city of Manhattan’s stature needs a place where these things can be offered. My name is Jed Dunham and I have experience in the grassroot effort to stimulate local enthusiasm, assist in the raising of funds and organize the conceptual ideas into fruition. I am also a swimmer and the loss of the Natatorium left such a void in our local community that the need for a suitable replacement became necessary and if such a movement gained traction I promised myself that I would lend my energy and my experience to the effort. Manhattan needs an aquatic center and this will not be an easy task, nor one with immediate reward, and I would like to be part of the community effort to shape our city for the future. Thank you for your consideration and please let me be part of the solution. Thank you and have a tremendous day.
8. Karla Johnson
116 Dix Drive
I worked for years at the Natatorium, seeing the Rec Center being expanded and nothing done to the Nat. I tried since I moved here in January 1994 to get a YMCA with an indoor pool to no end. I now work at the Wamego aquatic center.
9. Thomas Kerrigan
705 Tuttle St.
Having lived here for thirty years and enjoyed what Manhattan offers, always looking to give back in some measure to serve the community.
10. Emily Koenig
6550 Harbour Haven Drive
With the loss of the k-state natatorium , our community is in great need of an indoor swim facility. As a mother of 3, the opportunity for winter exercise for our family and the community is important. The opportunity for club sport engagement is important and the opportunity for MHS and others to practice for KSHSAA swimming and diving events is important. As an architect I have insight into the design process and considerations along the way. Our firm has successfully completed two indoor swimming facilities for regional communities.
11. Tamas Kowalik
1532 College Ave., Apt. F1
I came to Kansas from Hungary. My family and I have received enormous support, and I feel I would like to contribute and support the Community. Back in Hungary, I served in key public policy roles; I have substantial experience in conceptual work and getting things done. We have four small children; therefore, I daresay I have an authentic experience in the “demand”. Hungary is a nation of swimming
and water sports (such as water polo). If I am selected, I will be happy to research and share the Hungarian indoor pool/water park services model. As an added value, I can also bring in the “outsider’s/international perspective”.
12. Gary Schwandt
1009 Mill Valley Circle
I was a long time assistant and manager for the City Pools during the summer in charge of lifeguards, cashiers, swim coaches and concessions. Have a strong understanding of pool operation as well as a need for an indoor facility to train lifeguards, swim coaches and provide winter swimming lessons. We also need a facility for many aquatic classes needed for health, fitness and therapy. I’m a retired teacher/coach from Manhattan High School and feel strong about a facility for the HS swim teams and Manhattan Marlins. We should have a public aquatic facility.
13. Tim Steffensmeier
721 Harris Ave.
Passionate about indoor water being made available to the community
14. Linda Teener
1900 Judson
I have 30 years experience managing swim programs for people of all ages, 6 months to adults. I am interested in seeing that a new aquatics center serves the entire community.
15. Debra Ring
1408 Beechwood Terrace
I believe an indoor pool aquatics center is greatly needed in our community and would be a game changer for area citizens of all ages. I believe I have skills and knowledge to share in this endeavor. I have a master’s degree in child development that includes knowledge of the physical, mental, emotional and safety needs of children from birth to age 12. These considerations will be important in the development of concept and design. I led the initiative to receive support and funding for a new Center for Child Development at K-State. I understand the importance of taking into consideration the diverse needs and wants of different groups of people who use a facility as well as all stakeholders. I also understand the financial aspects and funding issues to a project of this proportion. I believe my experience and skills may be of value on this steering committee.