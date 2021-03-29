The annual spring clean-up event in Manhattan is underway.
From Monday to Friday, crews will pick up "properly bagged" yard waste, tree limbs and branches. Residents should have items on the curb and ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on their scheduled day.
People can refer to when crews will be in their neighborhood by looking at the map. The schedule called for pick up in east Manhattan on Monday, northeast Manhattan on Tuesday, central Manhattan on Wednesday, northwest Manhattan on Thursday and southwest Manhattan on Friday.
Grass clippings and leaves must be in yard waste paper bags. Crews will not pick up plastic bags.
The city government said residents have to create separate piles on the curb for yard waste and limbs and branches. Branches must be stacked in a loose pile rather than tied together.