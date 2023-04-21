Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr approved giving $25,000 to the Aggieville Business Association for a gift card promotion.
Fehr made the approval following the Manhattan City Commission meeting April 11. At that meeting, commissioners discussed the request from officials with the Aggieville Business Association (ABA), who asked for $25,000 that will be spread over 400 to 500 prepaid cards that would be available to Aggieville patrons either through direct purchase or some sort of contest.
The gift cards will be part of the ABA’s effort to bring tourists back to the entertainment district following months of ongoing construction projects.
Fehr told The Mercury he wanted to discuss the proposal with city commissioners to gauge their interest in it, even though he has spending authority up to $50,000.
“We had a good discussion about it,” Fehr said. “In general, commissioners were supportive of the concept.”
The Manhattan city government currently budgets $60,000 for ABA use annually. The $25,000 is coming from city sales tax revenue and is a one-time approval.
ABA executive director Dennis Cook told The Mercury last week that the cards would be available in amounts of $25, $50 and $100, and they would likely be used as part of a welcome-back event in Aggieville tentatively set for May 4.
He said construction projects in and around Aggieville have been going on “almost nonstop” since 2018, with at least one Aggieville entrance being closed every day for the past five years. He hopes to have all entrances open by May 1.