Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr approved giving $25,000 to the Aggieville Business Association for a gift card promotion.

Fehr made the approval following the Manhattan City Commission meeting April 11. At that meeting, commissioners discussed the request from officials with the Aggieville Business Association (ABA), who asked for $25,000 that will be spread over 400 to 500 prepaid cards that would be available to Aggieville patrons either through direct purchase or some sort of contest.