Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr said he’s received a special funding request from the Aggieville Business Association to attract visitors back to the entertainment district.
Fehr told Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday evening that he recently received a letter from the ABA board requesting $25,000 for use in a promotion that ABA officials think would bring people back to Aggieville, following months of construction projects in and out of the district.
Fehr said the promotion would consist of $25,000 being spread out over 400 to 500 prepaid cards that would be available to Aggieville patrons either through direct purchase or some sort of contest.
ABA executive director Dennis Cook told The Mercury that the cards would be available in amounts of $25, $50 and $100, and they would likely be used as part of a welcome-back event in Aggieville tentatively set for May 4.
“We might hold a little special event with the parking garage, with that street being open,” Cook said. “That may be the day we try to get gift cards out to people.”
Cook said construction projects in and around Aggieville have been going on “almost nonstop” since 2018, with at least one Aggieville entrance being closed every day for the past five years. He said he hopes to have all entrances open by May 1.
Manhattan city commissioner Linda Morse told Fehr Tuesday that she didn’t think the gift cards would be a solution she’d pursue personally. Fehr said the ABA felt this was the best temporary solution, and the gift card promotion would serve as a “shot in the arm” for Aggieville businesses.
“I’m inclined to approve the request,” Fehr said, telling commissioners that the money would come from city sales tax revenue and be a one-time approval.
Commissioners Usha Reddi, John Matta, Wynn Butler and Mayor Mark Hatesohl all concurred that the gift card promotion would help provide a financial boost to Aggieville businesses before a large portion of the city’s transient community — particularly those attending Kansas State University — departs for the summer next month.
Cook said last week that some people try to visit Aggieville, get confused once or twice about parking or road closures because of construction, and then “they just don’t come back.” He told commissioners that no business has asked for financial compensation because of the construction, but business owners are anxious about their finances for the next few weeks, hence the need for a “welcome back” type of promotional event.
“It looks like, by May 1 we’ll be as open as we’ve been since 2018,” Cook said.
Fehr told commissioners he will provide more information about the ABA gift card promotion once he receives it. City commissioners took no action following Tuesday’s meeting.