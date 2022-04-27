Manhattan city commissioners and administrators said they are leaning toward replacing the city government’s current financial system because the hardware and software is old and support is being phased out.
Since September, city administrators have been working with Government Finance Officers Association, a nonprofit membership association, to analyze the state of the city’s financial system and its related business processes. The city has used its current system for more than 24 years, and Central Square, the company that produced the system, is phasing out support.
Barry McMeekin of Government Finance Officers Association said the city’s current system is outdated and lacks the functionality found in a modern system. He also pointed out that the city faces a lack of connectivity between the finance, human resource and budget functions, which requires staffers to enter data into the systems or extract data multiple times.
McMeekin provided the commission with four potential options — two of which he didn’t endorse because they would still incorporate the old system.
He recommended the city move forward with implementing a new system, which could range from $2.4 million to $6.3 million. Administrators have identified $3 million in coronavirus-relief funding for the project.
Mayor Linda Morse said she wants to move forward with the association’s recommendation. She also wants the new software to take into account the customer. “I just want to be really careful when you do this that we don’t throw the public a curve,” Morse said.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he wants to get one system that “talks” to everybody. “I think, you know, with this extra funding, now is the time to do this,” Butler said.
Like Morse, he also wants the new system to be better with customer services and have a better interface and more friendly environment for the customer when they are paying for utilities or using other city services.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said a new system would make integration a little easier, and departments would be able to collaborate and remove redundancies. “We need to upgrade (the current system) because we’ve had it forever, and we also have funding sources this time,” Reddi said. “I think that makes it a little bit more palatable as well.”
She said the biggest part of getting a new system would be training. “You’re used to your habits, so even if it’s the best, it’s supposed to be easy. It’s not as easy when you’re trying to break old habits,” Reddi said. “I think that’s going to take the longest. It’s going to take a lot of stamina to integrate all of that in and onboard everybody.”
Commissioner John Matta asked McMeekin about his recommendation and spoke about possibly bringing in “best of breed.”
“This seems like everything’s integrated and works together. That’s easier to implement. It’s all more or less one system,” he said. “When you start bringing in best of breed, those are different systems. They can have different structures, and you have to link those systems together. It can get more complicated.”
The association said the city would have to make a final scoping decision concerning the utility billing and permitting and business licensing portions of the system. The association said choosing the “best of breed” options in those areas would add $440,000 to $598,000 to the original estimates.
McMeekin said they are looking for the nuances of how the city operates and how it affects them as far as systems are concerned. “That’s kind of where we’re going in the next steps of the process,” McMeekin said.
He said what the association will try to do is guide the city and find the sweet spot between the two.
Matta said the city will have decisions to make for it to work.
“This is a really big deal for the city to put in and get right, and it’s gonna take a lot of time and dedication and resources to do it,” he said.
The city is still refining what they need. Once the scope of what it need is done, administrators will send out requests for proposals for the project.