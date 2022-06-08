The Manhattan City Commission wants to be able to reject board applicants without calling them unfit to serve.
Commissioners didn’t vote Tuesday, but they agreed that they wanted to opt out of the state law that requires using that term.
The issue came up recently with the commission’s 3-2 rejections of Annie Cook to the Human Rights and Services Board and Thomas Hanson to the Historic Resources Board on May 17.
The commission still disagrees on whether commissioners can make their own recommendations after rejecting the mayor’s.
Commissioners and city administrators reviewed the board appointment process Tuesday evening. The current process is that the mayor makes an appointment, and the commission votes on whether to accept it. If not acted upon in 45 days, the appointment is approved. To deny an appointment, a resolution must be adopted stating that a candidate is unfit or unqualified but does not have to say why that person is unfit.
Commissioner John Matta said he would like the process to be how he originally thought it worked, which is the mayor making an initial nomination, but if the commission turns it down, a commissioner can make a new nomination.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said no big changes need to be made, and he agreed that commissioners should be able to appoint a different person.
Commissioner Usha Reddi agreed with the other commissioners about calling someone unfit, but she said she does not want the way appointments are made to change.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said commissioners ought to be able to vote someone down without calling them unfit and nominate someone else or let the mayor appoint someone else until the commission agrees on a candidate.
Mayor Linda Morse said the mayor should appoint someone else in the instances of a rejection. She also wants to include a policy that states appointed people who don’t show up to their board meetings would be asked to resign. Butler agreed, saying that if someone isn’t showing up, they need to go.
Morse didn’t provide specifics for the percentage of meetings that members would have to attend.
City Clerk Brenda Wolf said the city government is looking at software to help manage the advisory board process.
Assistant city manager Jared Wasinger said the software would track the lifecycle of when an applicant submits his or her application, and it will send reminders when the board member’s term is expiring.
Butler wants the system to be automated and each board to have a custom form, especially for boards that require specific qualifications to be appointed.
Wolf said the city is addressing certain aspects for board applications, like if there are requirements to live within city limits or conflicts of interest. Wolf also said the city would have separate interest forms for each board asking more board specifics questions.
Butler said he hopes the city would forward with that process. He also said he wants the form to include a section for applicants to tell why they’re interested in the position. He also suggested having a place for applicants to link their resumes.
City Attorney Katie Jackson will work with city staffers to make changes bring it back to the commission.