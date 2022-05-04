Manhattan City Commission meetings will likely start at a new time as commissioners work through some operational changes.
Commissioners on Tuesday discussed charter ordinances that would change some operational aspects for the city commission. The commission didn’t take action at the meeting.
Commissioners agreed they would like to start all meetings at 6 p.m. Currently, work sessions start at 5:30 p.m., and legislative sessions start at 7 p.m.
Commissioners also decided to keep their salaries in the salary ordinance and address commissioner pay annually instead of making it a general ordinance.
Commissioners agreed on having the city manager live in city limits with a provision that if someone is coming from out of town, they have an allotted time to move to Manhattan. Commissioner Wynn Butler suggested about a year or so to move into the city. Currently, there is no requirement that the city manager has to live in Manhattan, but Fehr does.
The commission also discussed how to fill a vacancy. Currently, a majority must appoint a new commissioner to fill the vacancy within 60 days. If the commission fails to do so, then the city must conduct a special election regardless of when the next regular election would be.
The new way would remove the timeline and allow for a majority to appoint a replacement using whatever process it chooses.
Commissioner Usha Reddi and Major Linda Morse wanted to have more structure in filling a vacancy. City attorney Katie Jackson recommends leaving it open and letting the commission decide how it wants to fill a vacancy when the time comes. “How the commission wants to address it is going to depend on how much time is left in the term,” Jackson said.
Along with changes to these ordinances, Jackson wants to make a policy manual change in how meetings will run and how agendas are set.
Jackson gave an example of the Lawrence City Commission’s agenda:
- Proclamations and presentations
- Consent agenda
- Regular agenda
- Calendar
- Miscellaneous (discussion on issues not on the agenda)
- Public comment
Commissioners said they would like to keep public comment after proclamations and presentations, where it currently is, so citizens don’t have to wait until the end of a meeting to make their comments.
The commission also agreed to allow themselves to attend remotely whether by Zoom or phone but wanted to set parameters, so commissioners are not attending remotely for convenience sake.
The commission currently doesn’t have a policy related to Zoom, but it has held virtual meetings during the pandemic.
Commissioners didn’t clearly define the limits, but they said reasons for remote attendance are vacations and medical problems. Reddi said she did not want to have parameters.