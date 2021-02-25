The Manhattan city government next month will look to get out of a lawsuit after homeowners said their property was damaged because of construction work at a rental home owned by Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo.
Manhattan residents Walter Dodds and Dolly Gudder initially filed the suit in May 2020 against Rich Vargo and his wife, Darnell, and their business Triple M-B Properties, LLC.
According to court documents, Dodds and Gudder live on a hill at 531 Ratone St., above a rental property at 530 Bertrand Ave., owned by Triple M-B Properties. Dodds and Gudder said that some time between April and June 2012, construction crews removed part of the hill to put in parking spaces behind a new duplex, which ultimately weakened the hill’s integrity, causing land slippage, two water main breaks and damage to their property.
They said construction crews created a steep soil bank 12 feet high at the bottom of the hill, and the Vargos built a retaining wall along the bank. Dodds and Gudder said part of the hill collapsed onto the parking lot in May 2019, causing their own property to fall away or slide.
Dodds said he also noticed pressurized water from a water main coming out of cracks at the bottom of his driveway that day as well. He said the damage occurred because of the hill’s movement. He and Gudder said their driveway collapsed completely when city crews removed some concrete to repair the main break.
The city at the time issued Triple M-B Properties a citation that required it to hire a state-licensed engineer to evaluate the condition of the hill and design a new retaining wall.
The petition said that in September 2019, additional construction removed more dirt from the hill, which Dodds and Gudder said caused more soil and materials to collapse and another water main to break.
They argue that the damage has caused their property value to decrease and their residence to be at risk for collapse. They also argue that getting up to the house is difficult for guests and postal or emergency services to drive up and they had to construct a $13,000 gravel path to get to their home.
The court granted Dodds and Gudder’s motion for a temporary injunction to stop further removal of the hill while the case is pending.
In a response to the claims, the Vargos admitted work had been done and that the wall collapse and water main breaks occurred, though they argued they are not at fault for the Dodds and Gudder’s damage and that the plaintiffs failed to state defensible claims in the suit. The Vargos said they believe additional parties may be at fault or that Dodds and Gudder did not take their own measures to secure their property.
In an Oct. 1 order, the lawsuit added the City of Manhattan and D&R Construction as defendants to the case. Dodds and Gudder said the city was negligent in the matter because it took an “unreasonable” amount of time to turn off the water main break and it failed to provide proper training to its employees in responding quickly to water main breaks.
In its own response, the city argued it was not the entity that performed the excavation work, so it cannot be held liable for a nuisance created by a private actor. It also said Dodds and Gudder failed to establish the city had a duty to inspect the water main or owed a duty of care barring negligence claims. The city has filed a motion to dismiss it from the case.
Dodds and Gudder asked for damages of more than $75,000 from the defendants, as well as requested a jury trial in the case.
The court will next hear the city’s motion to dismiss via a Zoom hearing on March 11.