Manhattan city commissioners are considering having downtown developers pay a fee to the city government to improve stormwater drainage instead of requiring them to install their own detention systems.
Commissioners reviewed this possibility during Tuesday’s work session; they didn’t take action on the measure.
The new policy would involve developers paying fees to fund city government stormwater projects rather than them paying for their own systems at each site.
City officials said the fees would save developers money, the money would go into a fund for capital improvement and flooding prevention.
City engineer Brian Johnson said the city is only focusing on downtown right now because that’s where the biggest flooding issue is.
“In most cases, you’re going to be looking at a fee of $6,000 to $7,000,” Johnson said. “Not a real big number when you consider what it costs to put underground detention in the ground.” Johnson estimates that cost at more than $10,000.
Mayor Wynn Butler said he wanted to make sure the fees were balanced.
“If you’re in the business of developing something, I wouldn’t want to overcharge them, so that our total fee probably shouldn’t exceed what it would cost to do underground connection,” he said.
Additionally, this proposed program would allow the city to collect funding for future capital projects, officials said.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said the program would give the city a better way to handle various stormwater projects. “Because when it rains, it rains real quickly,” And then we have those floods happen and then it’s too late until the next one.”
Johnson said he has received positive feedback from the two or three developers he’s talked to about the potential change.
“Feedback has been positive because I think they see it has an overall net savings, but also savings of time,” he said.
Reddi asked Johnson to talk to more area developers on this idea to gather more feedback.
Johnson will come back to the commission with more information in July. If the commission decides to approve this initiative, it would start in 2022, Johnson said.
Additionally, commissioners reviewed a four-year stormwater management plan. This proposed management plan aims to mitigate stormwater pollution. Municipally owned stormwater systems have the potential to discharge harmful pollutants into the water, officials said.
Officials aim to use this plan to establish “best management practices” with dealing with stormwater and potential pollutants as well as keeping the city clean.
“I think we understand the plan, got a good plan there,” Butler said.