People will begin paying for parking in Aggieville likely during fall 2022.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday looked at a parking plan and proposed rates for Aggieville, prepared by Walker Consultants. Officials expect to open the new Aggieville parking garage by fall 2022 as well, officials said.
Walker Consultants, a national planning and design firm hired by the city government, recommended on-street hourly parking beginning at $1 per hour with a two-hour limit; the first 30 minutes would be free, officials said. The recommended off-street hourly rate include 50 cents per hour with a $5 per day maximum rate; this also would include a 30 minute free time period. The off-street parking includes the garage and any additional lots in the district.
The city will use ParkMobile, a parking app for smartphones, for payments.
“I think that’s going to be a great system,” said commissioner Mark Hatesohl. He said he has used this type of app before.
The off-street monthly proposed rate is $30 per month. The off-street monthly discounted rate for Aggieville employees is proposed at $20 per month.
In order to enforce the parking, Aggieville will use a license plate recognition system to track cars.
Commissioners expressed support for the proposed rates.
“I’m supportive of using the recommendations you have for what to charge, especially that monthly $30 rate,” said commissioner Linda Morse.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said after the meeting that she thinks the proposed plans are adequate, but wanted to make sure city administrators take the plan back to business owners for their consideration.