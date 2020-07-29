Manhattan voters likely will decide the fate of a sales tax proposal in November, but the exact details are not final yet.
The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday discussed the proposed 0.5% economic development sales tax, which would start in 2023 and produce an estimated $6.5 million annually for 10 years if passed by voters.
Tax revenue also could help with recovery from the coronavirus pandemic or be used for public infrastructure and debt relief, officials said.
Commissioners didn’t vote Tuesday to place it on the ballot, but the majority of commissioners expressed their approval with moving forward with a November ballot question. Commissioners examined some scenarios for how to use sales tax revenue.
Commissioners Mark Hatesohl and Wynn Butler preferred an approximate 70%/20%/10% split, putting 70% toward debt relief and infrastructure, 20% for jobs and 10% for workforce housing.
“I really don’t have a problem with that 70/20/10 split,” Butler said.
Hatesohl said he wanted funding for infrastructure projects.
“Between the projects that are coming on board that have been built already, and the ones that we want to continue to do — North Campus, Aggieville and stuff like that — I think we’re going to want 70% all available to us for that,” he said.
Mayor Usha Reddi said she wasn’t in favor of placing a sales tax question on this year’s ballot. She was the lone commissioner to express reservation about asking voters to consider the measure this year.
“Like I said, I wasn’t for this, and I’m still not all in,” Reddi said.
However, if it proceeds this year, Reddi said she wanted to put more revenue toward jobs to keep and attract people to Manhattan. She floated the idea of putting 30% toward jobs and economic development.
“People are leaving the city of Manhattan, and it has to do with wages,” Reddi said. “And it has to do with salary, wages and jobs. And if we don’t put more investment into those three things, yeah, students will graduate and leave. They leave not only because they don’t have a job here, even they have a job here, it’s the salary.”
Commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Linda Morse expressed support for using revenue for housing.
“We were the stronger proponents for some portion of this for workforce housing,” Morse said.
With the proposed 70%/20%/10% split, the 10% for workforce housing would generate $650,000 annually, officials said.
“I think I’m comfortable with that,” Estabrook said.
The proposed sales tax would effectively replace Riley County’s expiring roads and bridges and economic development sales tax, which is split between the city and the county. The current sales tax annually generates $3.1 million for the city, $1.8 million for all of Riley County and $137,563 shared by other county cities.
The tax rate would remain the same, at 8.95%, for the portion of the city in Riley County if the county doesn’t attempt to renew the sales tax for 2023.
The new tax would raise the rate for the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan to 9.45%, officials previously said. The citywide tax would generate additional revenue because of the inclusion of Pottawatomie County businesses such as Walmart and businesses east of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.
Commissioners will discuss this measure again Aug. 4, officials said.
“Next Tuesday, we can talk about percentages,” said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager.
Commissioners were originally scheduled to to discuss this measure at last week’s meeting, but the commission ran out of time.