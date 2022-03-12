The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday likely will give its final approval of the next step in making the Museum of Art and Light a reality.
The commission meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, will include the second and final reading of expanding the sales tax and revenue (STAR) bond district boundary for the museum. On March 1, commissioners unanimously gave the initial approval to expand the district.
The second reading will be on the consent agenda, which is where commissioners typically pass a number of items without much discussion.
The proposed location for the museum is west of Manhattan Town Center on Third Street.
Currently, the STAR boundaries are Pierre Street to the north, Fourth Street to the west, Fort Riley Boulevard to the south and the edge of the Blue Earth Plaza development to the east.
The expansion requires the commission’s approval before the district can officially include the proposed location of the museum. The museum site is bound by Third Street to the east, Pierre Street to the south, Fourth Street to the west, and Houston Street to the north.
Bob and Tracey DeBruyn, the museum developers, asked for the district expansion because they want to use sales tax revenue from the city’s STAR bond district to generate $23 million for the project. The DeBruyns have secured $21 million in private donations.
City manager Ron Fehr said if the second reading is approved, the next step would be to amend the downtown Manhattan redevelopment plan. Fehr said the city would make minor adjustments to the redevelopment plan since it would just add the location of the museum.
In other consent agenda items, commissioners will consider:
A request for a Sunset Zoo Expedition Asia mural. The Sunset Zoo Trust will pay for the mural costs for artist Phyllis Pease.
Adding a traffic signal at the U.S. Highway 24 and Levee Drive intersection. The city would buy it for $63,490 from Le Mac Company of Kansas City. The Kansas Department of Transportation will pay 90% of the cost, and the city government is responsible for the other 10%.