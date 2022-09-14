The Manhattan City Commission reached a general consensus Tuesday to dissolve the Partner City Advisory Committee, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, and the Arts and Humanities Advisory Board.
The commission reviewed multiple boards during the work session, including the three aforementioned boards, Human Rights and Services Board, City-University Special Project Fund Committee, and Food and Farm Council. The commission took no formal action.
Commissioners John Matta, Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl agreed with dissolving the partner city, bicycle and arts boards. The addition of the arts board goes beyond city administrators’ recommendation of dissolving the other two committees.
The city created the Partner City Advisory Committee in 2004, and it has five members. The committee’s purpose is to explore relationships with international partner cities and to plan, develop, and promote partner city activities. It established such a partnership with a city in the Czech Republic. The board created the flag plaza in City Park.
The city created the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee in 2008 to advise staff on bike routes and promote bicycle ridership, education, and events. Meeting documents say that the committee does not advise the city commission or undertake education or events but provides recommendations to the city for new or changed bike routes.
The city created the Arts and Humanities Board in 2011, and the board offers input on city art projects.
Matta said those three boards can better function outside of the city’s bureaucracy process. He said the city could still take recommendations from them for projects in the future.
Butler said the bicycle committee has changed Manhattan’s culture about biking, and biking is built into plans for city projects. He said the committee could still be efficient outside of the city.
Butler and Hatesohl said they would prefer to see the arts board align with the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
Mayor Linda Morse agreed with dissolving the partner city board, but she wants the bicycle and arts boards to remain under the city government. She said there isn’t a board more passionate than the bike board, and there are different views about biking in town.
“There are people who use bicycles and the trail for transportation, and there are some who use it for 50-mile rides,” Morse said.
Morse said she also wants the community to celebrate arts and humanities, and there are other communities like Salina that do art well.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said the commission should provide further guidance on the partner city, bike and arts boards, and the boards should reduce the number of times they meet each year.
Commissioners also discussed the necessity of a city-university fund committee because the majority of the money is being devoted to a single project for the foreseeable future.
The city/university fund is made up of revenue from sales tax and franchise fees generated on campus. The city created the committee in 1994 to seek projects beneficial to the city and K-State.
Currently, $500,000 of the funding goes to payment for the North Campus Corridor projects for the next 20 years, according to city commissioners. Assistant city manager Jared Wasinger said the fund has generated $600,000 $800,000 a year in the past decade.
Butler recommended simply splitting any surplus money and letting the two entities do what they want. Reddi said she would like the committee to continue meeting to discuss projects.
Commissioners agreed to leave the Human Rights and Service Board in place but to give the board further guidance on its role in the community and recommend it meets less frequently. The board meets quarterly, or more often as the board decides.
Commissioners also agreed with the city’s recommendation to not have a staff member on the Food and Farm Council. Administrators said it would still provide staff guidance or participation when requested.
An interlocal agreement between the city and Riley County created the council in 2019. Its primary purpose was to form the Food Systems Master Plan, which the city commission accepted in July.