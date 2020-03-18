The Manhattan City Commission likely met in-person for the last time for a few months Tuesday as officials try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“This may be the last time we see each other personally like this for the next couple of months, at the very least,” Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi said to the commission.
The commission likely will start meeting virtually online moving forward. Reddi said the city is looking at implementing Zoom to broadcast the meetings live through video conferencing and not allow people in the room.
Reddi said the city will still take public comments from community members during this time.
“We still want to keep as many folks involved,” Reddi said after the meeting.
The city may partner with KMAN to broadcast the meetings on the radio, so people without internet service can still listen and be involved, Reddi said.
The meetings are already broadcast online at the city’s website and on Facebook.
Reddi said the city is working to ease the burden on city staff, community members and the general public as the city transitions into a more virtual mode.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, commissioner Wynn Butler discussed the economic impact the coronavirus may have on the community.
He said the commission needs to take a “real hard look at our budgets.” He suggested helping businesses by not raising the property tax.
“What can we do as a local government to address the economic impact? Because clearly, you know, sales tax revenues are probably going to go down, at least in some commodity areas,” Butler said. “Maybe not the retail liquor stores, from what I’ve seen. People seem to be stocking up on that as they’re staying home. But a lot of the others are going to go down, and of course, the bars and restaurants are going to be negatively impacted.”
Reddi urged people to practice social distancing, which encourages people to stay at home whenever possible and avoid large social gatherings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“As much as I hate to hear myself say that, social distancing is the only measure we have,” Reddi said. “We don’t have medications. We don’t have vaccines. We don’t have treatments.”