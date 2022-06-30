People will be able to buy and use fireworks beginning Friday.
Fireworks sales begin at noon on Friday and last through Monday, which is July 4. People can use fireworks 8 a.m. to midnight every day beginning Friday until Monday.
The city has inspected and licensed 16 fireworks stands in Manhattan:
Garrett’s Worldwide Enterprises LLC of Osage City (600 S. 10th St., 2304 Stagg Hill Road and 731 McCall Road)
Ka-Boomer’s Enterprises of Wahoo, Nebraska (2325 Tuttle Creek Blvd. and 3007 Anderson Ave.)
Jake’s Fireworks Inc, Of Wichita (605 S 3rd St.)
Wholesale Fireworks Enterprises LLC of Wichita (101 Bluemont Ave. and 200 Sarber Lane)
TNT Fireworks of Florence, Alabama (1090 Westloop Place)
Celebration Fireworks of Manhattan (114 McCall Road and 2215 Tuttle Creek Blvd.)
KSU Chi Alpha (2310 Candlewood Drive)
Bellino Fireworks Kansas Inc. (130 Sarber Lane)
Phantom Fireworks Eastern Region LLC of Kansas City (515 McCall Road)
The Fridge Fireworks (1150 Westport Drive and an empty lot on the southeast corner of Scenic Drive and the Anderson Avenue roundabout)
In Manhattan, it is illegal to discharge in public places including streets, alleys and parks. The city also doesn’t allow the throwing of fireworks. Aerial luminaries are banned in the city along with bottle rockets, which are banned statewide.