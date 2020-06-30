People will be able to buy and use fireworks beginning Wednesday.
Fireworks sales begin at noon Wednesday and last until Saturday, which is July 4, according to the city. People can use fireworks 8 a.m. to midnight every day beginning Wednesday until Saturday.
The city has inspected and licensed 14 fireworks stands in Manhattan:
- Garrett’s Worldwide Enterprises LLC of Osage City (900 N. 3rd St.)
- Ka-Boomer’s Enterprises of Wahoo, Nebraska (2325 Tuttle Creek Blvd. and 3011 Anderson Ave.)
- Wholesale Fireworks Enterprises LLC of Wichita (605 S. 3rd St., 101 Bluemont Ave. and 200 Sarber Lane)
- Garrett’s Worldwide Enterprises of Osage City (2304 Stagg Hill Road)
- TNT Fireworks of Florence, Alabama (2700 Anderson Ave.)
- Celebration Fireworks of Manhattan (114 McCall Road and 2215 Tuttle Creek Blvd.)
- KSU Chi Alpha (2310 Candlewood Drive)
- The Fridge (1150 Westport Drive, an empty lot on the southeast Corner of Scenic Drive and the Anderson Avenue roundabout)
- Bellino Fireworks Kansas Inc. (130 Sarber Lane)
In Manhattan, it is illegal to discharge in public places including streets, alleys and parks. The city also doesn’t allow the throwing of fireworks. Aerial luminaries are banned in the city along with bottle rockets, which has a statewide ban.