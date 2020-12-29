People can recycle their live Christmas trees at Long’s Park through Feb. 7 in order to benefit local parks.
Manhattan Parks and Recreation is accepting live trees at Long’s Park, at 16th and Colorado through February.
The city will recycle the trees and use them to help build trails and provide mulch for landscaping at parks. People should drop off the tree in the fenced section in the northeast corner of Long’s Park.
Park hours are sunrise to sunset, officials said.
The city asks people to remove all ornaments, lights and other decorations from the tree before leaving them for recycling.