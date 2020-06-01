The Manhattan city government’s human resource director, Tammy Galvan, is serving as the interim finance director following the retirement of former director Bernie Hayen.
She will serve in both positions for the foreseeable future, the city said Monday.
Officials said the position will reopen for hiring after the coronavirus situation in the area stabilizes. They said the appointment will allow the city time to reanalyze the finance department’s structure for efficiency and efficacy.
The finance director is responsible for the managing and overseeing the finance department, including budgeting, accounting, purchasing and property management, payroll, accounts payable, investments, revenue collection and information technology.
Galvan also will reorganize the department into new categories of work and job functions and create a new flow of information and training, the city said.
Galvan began working with the city in 2011 when she was hired as a human resources generalist. She has earned a master’s degree in business administration with concentration in human resource management, as well as has national HR certifications. Galvan has served as the human resources director since 2018.