Most of the annual city holiday events are moving forward this season virtually.
With his Grinch tie on, commissioner Wynn Butler provided an update Tuesday about annual holiday events. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials decided to adjust the events to make sure they can happen in a safer fashion.
“So, holiday season, it’s going to move forward with a few changes, and it’s going to be done safely, and I hope everybody participates,” Butler said.
The Festival of Trees gala, hosted by the Flint Hills Volunteer Center, will be an online auction Nov. 19.
The trees and wreaths will be in stores in downtown Manhattan as well as Manhattan Town Center. People can look at them Nov. 10-19, Butler said.
“That, I think will be an entertaining event,” he said. “That’s always a great event each year.”
The Festival of Lights will feature an online lighting ceremony for the tree in Blue Earth Plaza, Butler said. The website lists the event date as Nov. 27.
“But you can still, you know, visit Blue Earth Plaza any time, wander through there,” he said. “They’ll have the music. You can drive through with your car. You can walk. And all those wonderful lights will be out there.”
The annual Mayor’s Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade, planned for Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m., will happen with no walking groups. People can still decorate trucks and ride bikes in the parade, Butler said.
Vivienne Uccello, public information officer, said the city is still working on the parade logistics, but masks will be required, per the city ordinance, and people won’t be able to hand out candy.
The tree lighting event at Triangle Park also will be virtual, Butler said.