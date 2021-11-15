Bryce Caulk has been named the animal services director for the Manhattan city government.
As animal services director, Caulk is responsible for the operations of the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter as well as the city’s animal control division.
Eddie Eastes, Manhattan Parks and Recreation director, said Friday that Caulk started in October and had been settling into the role.
“We’re very excited to have Bryce on board,” Eastes said in a written statement. “His many years of experience working in animal welfare will be a tremendous asset for the organization. In addition, Bryce already has an established working relationship with Kansas State University, which is vital as they provide important veterinary medical support for the Animal Shelter. We look forward to his guidance and direction as we work to provide services for the community.”
Before joining the city, Caulk worked in animal welfare for 16 years. Most recently, he served as the director of the Beatrice Humane Society in Nebraska.
“As an animal lover, I’ve spent my whole life saving animals. Bertha was my ‘heart dog’ and first rescue when I was 15,” Caulk said in a written statement. “Bertha has since crossed over the rainbow bridge, but her legacy lives on in my passion to ensure every animal gets the best leash on life.”
Born in Topeka, Caulk is a lifelong Wildcat fan. He and his wife share their home with four dogs, two cats and reptiles.
“I am excited to continue this lifesaving work here in Manhattan,” Caulk said.
Caulk replaces Deb Watkins, who left the shelter in June.