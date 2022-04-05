The Manhattan city government has hired Stephanie Peterson as its new community development director.
City Manager Ron Fehr announced late last week that Peterson, the executive director of the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization, will start her new role on May 9. Peterson is replacing Eric Cattell, who retired earlier this month.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the dedicated and talented people within City Hall and to serve the Manhattan community,” Peterson said in a written statement.
Under the direction of the Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers, the community development director oversees current planning, zoning, and floodplain administration; comprehensive and neighborhood planning; bicycle and pedestrian planning; census, demographic, and growth monitoring/projects; historic preservation; and grant writing and administration efforts involving community development block grants and emergency solution grants. As development director, she will be a voting member of the Flint Hills MPO’s technical advisory committee.
“We are pleased to have Stephanie join our team,” Fehr said in a statement. “She has done a great job with leading the metropolitan planning organization for our area and has established key relationships with other governmental units, as well as community stakeholders and residents.”
Peterson joined the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) in 2013. Before her role at the MPO, she was a transportation planner for the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Peterson graduated with her bachelor’s degree in social science from K-State and received her master’s in regional and community planning. Peterson also was a community development intern for the city government while in graduate school and a short time after graduation.