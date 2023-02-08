City administrators plan to have a new advisory board to handle social service agency funding in place by April.
Assistant city manager Jared Wasinger presented details on the proposed Community Support Fund Advisory Board to Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday.
The board would replace the social services and special alcohol advisory boards, which the commission unanimously approved dissolving in December. The commission will hold its first reading of the ordinance establishing the board at its Feb. 21 meeting.
The former two boards reviewed applications from service agencies and recommended which should receive funding from the annual city budget. The new board would serve the same purpose.
Under the plan Wasinger presented, the board would have nine members holding three-year terms. Previously, the social services board had 15 members, and the alcohol committee had nine.
The city manager’s office would provide a staff liaison to the new board.
“The city manager’s office is going to take over being the staff liaison given how closely it works with the city commission on establishing the budget,” Wasinger said.
The board would not regularly conduct site visits to agencies applying for funding. Wasinger said this might be possible if it was a new agency applying for the first time, but otherwise members would not visit the agencies.
The proposed timeline would see final approval for the new board at the commission’s March 7 meeting, and the city would accept applications for members from March 8 to 24. Members would be appointed April 4 so they can be in place to review applications for the 2024 budget process.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she was worried dissolving the existing boards and forming a consolidated one was a step toward providing less funding to local social service agencies.
“My concern is that we not just immediately use this as a way to reduce the money commitment to the social services by 20% or 25% just because we’re changing the way we’re going to be doing it in the future,” Morse said. “We have done a good job in this community of supporting those essential services.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler said the numbers have been consistent over the years, but the decision-makers should focus on which agencies most need the funding.
“There’s not any attempt here to not support social services, it’s to support them with a priority list so the money goes to the right places, so we get the biggest bang for the buck,” Butler said.
Dual office ban
In other business, the commission gave its final approval to ban commissioners from holding more than one elected office. The vote was 3-2 with Morse and commissioner Usha Reddi voting against the measure. The Riley County Democrats recently appointed Reddi to the Kansas Senate to fill the remaining term for the retired Tom Hawk. Morse said the measure is punitive as people elsewhere in the state hold more than one office.
“I still think it’s out of place, and it’s unnecessary,” Morse said.
The new ordinance doesn’t kick Reddi off the commission because of a “grandfather” clause.
Reddi previously said she intends to leave when the commission has a process in place to select the next commissioner.