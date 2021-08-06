Beginning Monday, anyone entering city facilities will be required to wear a mask, officials announced Friday afternoon.
All visitors and city staff — regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose when indoors at all City of Manhattan facilities.
The requirement applies to people older than 2 years of age. City manager Ron Fehr made the decision in response to CDC and Riley County Health Department recommendations for areas with high or substantial transmission rates.
“We need to do what we can to limit the spread of the Delta variant,” Fehr said in a release. “Our goal is to make sure the city workforce can continue to provide services and to prevent the local medical community from being overwhelmed. When Riley County is no longer classified as a place with a substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rate, we will reevaluate our policy and notify the public of any changes.”
This mask requirement is related to indoor, city-operated facilities only. There is no citywide mask ordinance being considered at this time.
City administrators will evaluate the situation weekly based on CDC and RCHD information and city operational impacts.