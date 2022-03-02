The Museum of Art and Light is one step closer to reality.
Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously gave their initial approval for expanding the sales tax and revenue (STAR) bond district boundary for the proposed museum, which would be west of Manhattan Town Center on Third Street.
Bob and Tracey DeBruyn, the museum developers, asked for the district expansion because they want to use sales tax revenue from the city’s STAR bond district to generate $23 million for the project. The DeBruyns have secured $21 million in private donations.
Currently, the STAR boundaries are Pierre Street to the north, Fourth Street to the west, Fort Riley Boulevard to the south and the edge of the Blue Earth Plaza development to the east.
The expansion requires one more approval before the district can officially include the proposed location of the museum. The museum site is bound by Third Street to the east, Pierre Street to the south, Fourth Street to the west, and Houston Street to the north.
Entities pay off STAR bonds, which the state issues for major commercial, entertainment and tourism areas, with sales tax revenue generated in a set district.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he has received notes that the museum is another Flint Hills Discovery Center, which the city government subsidizes. He disagrees. “It’s not, because the city’s not running it, we’re not financing it and we’re not managing it,” Butler said. “So to compare those two is not a good comparison.”
Butler added that the project would not raise the city debt ceiling, saying the STAR bonds’ net result will be a wash for the city.
The DeBruyns are negotiating a buyout for the Town Pavilion parking lot with the Manhattan Town Center owners and the city. The mall owners have an existing lease on the lot with the city government for 62 more years. The museum owners are looking to buy out the remaining lease for $1.8 million. The city would then transfer the property to the DeBruyns.
During the public hearing prior to the vote, Town Pavilion owner Calvin Emig spoke on behalf of businesses owners between 311 and 317 Houston Street concerned about parking for their businesses. In a written letter to the commissioners, he said the proposed location for the museum eliminates public parking to the east and south of the town pavilion, affecting the parking for multiple businesses, employees and customers.
Emig said employees arrive early and leave late and need safe, close parking. He asked that blocks east and adjacent to the Town Pavilion remain open public lots, and if that is not an option, then a portion of the lots need to remain unrestricted free parking.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl talked about having to pay to secure specified parking for his business, Chiropractic Natural Health Care. He said those business owners have been extremely lucky to have unlimited, practically free parking. Hatesohl pointed out other entities pay for specified parking, and customers have to fend for themselves downtown.
“If you’ve got a business that depends on a city parking lot next to it, you might keep an eye out,” Hatesohl said. “As developable land continues to be very ... in demand, those are going to be prime locations for someone to look to try and redevelop.”
The museum will affect the government’s property tax base. The nonprofit museum’s presence likely would remove two properties from property tax collection.
The two parcels affected are valued at just over $1 million, producing a combined $43,000 in property tax with $4,900 for city operations.
Officials project 150,000 people will visit the museum annually. The Convention and Visitors Bureau says the economic impact will be $313 per event in economic impact for each visitor totaling $46.9 million in total annual impact to the community.
Commissioner Usha Reddi supports the expansion of the district. “When (visitors) come, chances are they’ll go to the Discovery Center, the Beach Museum, the Manhattan Arts Center,” Reddi said. “Usually people that are interested in art museums tend to visit a lot of the local areas.”
Mayor Linda Morse said she thinks the museum is a good opportunity and supports expanding the district. “A local investor is coming forward and for the benefit of the city,” Morse said. “So that resonates with me, and I just think it’s a good opportunity.”
Commissioner John Matta said it’s a good project and good return on investment with little cost to the city.
The second and final reading for STAR bond District expansion will be March 15.