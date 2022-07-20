Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday gave their initial approval of annexing the land where Scorpion Biological Services will build a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant.
City commissioners voted 4-0 vote to annex the 50-acre tract at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 24 and Excel Road in Pottawatomie County. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl was not at the meeting.
On July 11, Pottawatomie County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution allowing the annexation to happen. Midwest Concrete Materials owns the proposed site.
Scorpion, a San Antonio-based company, intends to build a $650-million, 500,000-square-foot facility on the property. The company plans to hire 500 employees.
Scorpion, which would buy the land after annexation, would be on the property tax roll for the city, USD 383 and Pottawatomie County. With annexation, the city will have to provide police and fire services.
Officials plan to build a fire station close to the facility. They have not determined a new fire station location or cost to build. The site already has water and sewer utilities.
Scorpion is a subsidiary of NightHawk Biosciences, a publicly-traded company that develops clinical stage biopharmaceutical drugs and therapies for the immune system. The Manhattan facility would serve as the commercial-scale manufacturing arm of the company.
Commissioners will hear the final reading on August 2nd. Following that, on August 16, they will have a consideration of a development agreement.
Other business
Commissioners entered into a agreement with K-State for an engineering contract with Olsson and Associates for $460,930. City manager Ron Fehr said the contract cost would be split in half.
K-State and the city plan to extend the bike lane in Aggieville along North Manhattan Avenue to Thurston Street to tie into campus. Additionally, they will replace the yellow flashing signals along Manhattan Avenue with traffic lights at Kearney, Thurston and Bertrand streets. Also, K-State wants to build a roundabout connecting Campus Creek Road, Petticoat Lane, and Bertrand Street.
Construction is anticipated to begin next summer.
The estimated cost is $2 million total. The city’s portion would be $1.25 million and K-State $750,000.
The city government is responsible for the bike lane, and traffic signals. The commission likely will approve a contract with Olsson for $436,266 to analyze the city’s traffic master plan, traffic signals, software, equipment and traffic light network.
The commission also awarded a contract for asphalt overlay services with Shilling Construction of Manhattan for $1.01 million for various roads in west and central Manhattan.
Additionally, the Flint Hills Discovery Foundation donated $54,000 to the city to purchase a 15-passenger van for education and trips through the Flint Hills.