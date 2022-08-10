Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday gave the initial OK to allowing the Manhattan Housing Authority to build on a parking lot at 5th and Pierre streets.
Administrators are targeting Oct. 4 as the date to officially approve an agreement, so the authority can gain control for a project to provide about 109 units to replace the National Church Residences’ Garden Grove apartments (60 senior units) and Manhattan Housing Authority’s Carlson Plaza (49 public housing units).
Aaron Estabrook, the authority’s executive director and former city commissioner, spoke to commissioners about the project.
All commissioners supported entering an agreement, but they said they want more details as the project moves forward.
The estimated project cost is $20 million. Estabrook said the organization is looking at multiple funding sources, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, federal coronavirus-relief funding, and federal and state low-income tax credits. The authority hasn’t asked for city government money.
In his presentation, Estabrook mentioned possibilities for the campus, including workforce housing, childcare, retail space and a possible relocation of the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center. He noted that there are no commitments to relocate the center.
Mayor Linda Morse said she’s not in favor of relocating the senior center or using any city sales tax revenue to help fund the project since the housing authority has a variety of options.
She said she wants residents, not just property owners in the surrounding neighborhood, to be well informed about the project.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she would prefer to proceed with a memorandum of understanding after a traffic study is complete.
Commissioner Wynn Butler also had no problem with the project, saying he wants to get Garden Grove residents out of the floodplain before the area floods again.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl indicated he supports an agreement, but said he wants to leave childcare out as an option unless they plan to keep children inside all day.
Commissioner John Matta, who serves on the housing authority board, has been involved with the project.
He said the housing authority is committed to keeping the same amount of parking, taking care of the people at Garden Grove, and keeping the amount of same amount of public housing.
“There’s a lot of opportunities which have all been discussed, from the senior center, to child care, to market-rate housing,” Matta said. “But that’s all going to depend on the financing.”
Estabrook said that the housing authority has 500 people on the waiting list for public housing and 900 people for Section 8 housing — a federal program that provides rental assistance funding to private landlords for low-income housing.
The National Church Residences, a not-for-profit organization that is planning to leave the area, is providing assistance to the city government and Manhattan Housing Authority on the project.
Carlson Plaza would be demolished and rebuilt because of mold and asbestos problems. The Garden Grove buildings would be demolished and converted into green space because of flooding associated with Wildcat Creek.
The campus would include a building for senior living and a building for general public housing. Following those two new buildings, the National Church Residences’ Colorado Plaza would be rehabilitated and placed under the housing authority’s control.
Construction of the new building is expected to begin in August or September of next year, and Estabrook said he hopes for completion by the start of 2024. He said it would take two years to rebuild Carlson Plaza, which he hopes to demolish as they start construction on the new building. He said any seniors at the plaza would be moved to Garden Grove or Colorado Plaza during construction.