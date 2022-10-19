The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously passed fees for the Aggieville parking garage that will begin Jan. 1.
The structure calls for an hourly rate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. The first hour will be free, then $2 per hour after, up to a $10 maximum charge.
Sunday through Wednesday, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day, is a $10 fee. Thursday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to noon the next day, is an $8 fee, which the city is calling the “safe-driver rate” to discourage drinking and driving.
Monthly permits are also available to purchase. For full-time employees working in Aggieville, the fee is $40. For part-time employees, less than 30 hours per week, it’s $25 per month.
The garage will have reserved parking on the fourth floor from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Through Friday; the fee is $100 per month per parking stall.
There is also an event rate.
Commissioners Wynn Butler and John Matta said they are OK with giving parking manager Adrianne Tucker control over the event rates. Tucker said the price would fluctuate based on the event. She said for more student-based events, the parking rate might be cheaper like $6 or $8.
For other events, Tucker said it wouldn’t double the maximum price for a day, which is $10.
The Aggieville parking garage finished construction in April, and people have been able to use the garage for free until the commission finalized a parking fee structure.
City staffers will use a license plate recognition system for parking management and enforcement in the new garage.
As The Mercury previously reported, the city has an agreement with IPS Group of SanDiego for software, camera and pay station with an initial cost of $91,148 and ongoing annual cost of $40,144 for cloud storage, enforcement data and analytics.
The garage’s annual expenditures are $504,920 — $266,000 for employees, $69,000 for contracts with IPS and the security system and $169,920 for maintenance.
Maintenance includes power washing, striping, snow removal, salting, camera repair, vandalism and other issues that may arise.
During public comment, Aggieville Business Association director Dennis Cook said he wanted the city to consider giving customers the first three hours free because current and future construction is going to take up parking.
City commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he wants Tucker to look at what the revenues would be with two hours free prior to the commission’s final vote on fees. Otherwise, Hatesohl said he likes everything that Tucker laid out.
Commissioner Usha Reddi agreed with Hatesohl to take a look at what the first two hours free would mean financially.
As part of the adoption of the parking rates, the license plate recognition system also will enforce parking at other city-owned parking lots and the “fuschia” zones, which are parking zones in residential areas — 10th and Bluemont covering Moro, Laramie, Fremont, and Osage streets; Fremont to 14th Street; North Manhattan Avenue From Moro to Fremont streets; and parking at City Park Pool lots and the maintenance building lot.
City officials expect to break even, with revenue covering the cost of expenditures.
Mayor Linda Morse said she wants Tucker to bring an annual report on parking numbers to the commission.
The commission also unanimously passed amending the city comprehensive plan to add the housing market analysis that the commission recently accepted.
The housing market analysis looked at housing needs in Manhattan. The next step is forming a 15-person steering committee to take a look at where the city wants to start.