After years of working on updating and replacing zoning and subdivision regulations, commissioners on Tuesday approved the first reading of the Manhattan Development Code.
John Adam, Manhattan senior planner, presented the first reading of the code, which will replace the current zoning and subdivision regulation with a unified set of regulations.
Officials said some of the things accomplished by the new code include:
- Reducing residential districts from nine to five. Officials said this consolidates lower-density zones with little distinction between them.
- Adding site and building design and landscaping requirements for new commercial developments, outside of Aggieville and downtown. Officials said the standards, which currently don’t exist, will create a minimum consistent baseline for developments.
- Revising parking standards with some lower minimum requirements.
- Adding bike parking at commercial and multi-family development.
- Making the review process for land development applications more clear.
Mayor Wynn Butler supported the code. “We’re going to be better off with this product than the old one,” Butler said. “That doesn’t mean we can’t adjust it. We’ve gone over processes for doing that. So if there’s some major disaster in there, we’ll go through the process to get that changed.”
The city government started the process in 2017 with Kendig Keast Collaborative. The process included input from the general public and specific stakeholders and involved numerous drafts.
The city government’s comprehensive plan adopted in 2015 called for a zoning review. Officials said at the time that regulations weren’t up to date with modern times.
“Our zoning regulations haven’t been wholeheartedly reviewed and revised since 1996, and even then, those were based off of a set of regulations first adopted in 1969,” then-senior planner Chad Bunger said in March 2017.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook on Tuesday voted against the code because the changes he requested to be fixed were not addressed, particularly removing the definition of a family.
The code says “Family means an individual or two or more persons related by blood, adoption, marriage, or guardianship, or not more than four unrelated persons operating as a single housekeeping unit. There will be a rebuttable presumption that five or more people living together as a single housekeeping unit are not a family.”
Estabrook said defining family means five or more unrelated people aren’t legally allowed to live in a single unit.
“I made it clear that as I compromised and negotiated with other commissioners of their wants and their needs and balance those things, I let go of some of my items,” said Estabrook. “I did make clear that I wouldn’t let go of the definition of family, and so I won’t be able to support this version as it is.”