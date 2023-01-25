Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously gave initial approval of an ordinance prohibiting members from holding two elected offices, a move they proposed after Usha Reddi’s ascent to the Kansas Senate.
But Reddi won’t be kicked off the commission because of a “grandfather” clause.
The ordinance, which still requires a second commission vote for approval, states that a person holding another elected office must resign that position before being sworn in as city commissioner. It also includes a “grandfather” clause, stating any city commissioner serving in more than one elected office when the ordinance is adopted shall be entitled to complete the terms for which they serve.
The commission asked for this rule after the Riley County Democrats on Jan. 5 selected Reddi to serve the remainder of retired Sen. Tom Hawk’s term in the state legislature. She has officially assumed the role since that time.
“I think we need to grandfather simply because I don’t want to overrule the voters on this,” Mayor Mark Hatesohl said. “We’ll let them figure out if it was a good idea for you to stay around or not.”
Reddi has been a commissioner since 2013. In 2021, voters re-elected her to a four-year term, which ends January 2026.
Reddi said other legislators also serve two elected positions, but she intends to leave when the commission has a process in place to select the next commissioner.
“I believe the community elected a balanced body,” Reddi said.
Commissioner Linda Morse said Jeff Underhill, mayor of Junction City, also serves as a state representative for District 65.
“I think it’s difficult to find conflict of interest between being a city commissioner and state legislature,” Morse said. “You’re one of five here and one of 40 in the senate, one of 120 in the house.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he didn’t realize other state legislators are serving elsewhere.
“I was just surprised anybody would take two offices,” Butler said. “That’s why I want to see this ordinance change, so we don’t have to go through it again.”
Commissioner John Matta said he has received responses from the community saying they don’t want people serving in both positions.
“I like that it says the commission can come up with the process,” Matta said. “(Commissioners) can always change it if they want.”